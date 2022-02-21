Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.40 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.
SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
