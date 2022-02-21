Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.40 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

