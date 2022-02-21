Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $229.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

