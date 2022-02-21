VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Achieves $400,854.18

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $400,854.18 and $46.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,335.43 or 1.00171164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00358366 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,693,352 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

