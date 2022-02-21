Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

