Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.68 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.53.

