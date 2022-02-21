Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

VUG traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

