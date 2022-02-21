Vanguard Group Inc Takes $26.22 Million Position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,096,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EHang by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

EH stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. 611,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,582. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. Research analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

