Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

