Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

