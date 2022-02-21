Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,366 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.48 on Monday, reaching $756.02. The stock had a trading volume of 494,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $852.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

