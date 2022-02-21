US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

