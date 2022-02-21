Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 31.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after purchasing an additional 221,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 1,437,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

