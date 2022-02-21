Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.
UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE UNVR traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 1,437,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.