United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

