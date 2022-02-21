United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

