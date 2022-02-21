Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

