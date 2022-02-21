Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.46.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $434.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Twilio by 0.9% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 184.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $266,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.