TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

TUI opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

