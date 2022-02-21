TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.890-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,925 shares of company stock worth $4,646,236. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

