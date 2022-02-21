Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.74.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
