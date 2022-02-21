The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($26.97).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.79) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.23) to GBX 1,945 ($26.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.31) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.88) to GBX 2,240 ($30.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,623 ($21.96) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -331.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,725.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,720.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.53).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

