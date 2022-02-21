The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,249,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $268.07. 1,317,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,929. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

