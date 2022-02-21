The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,036 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

