The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,400 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after buying an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 46.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 1,428,962 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HUTCHMED by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,577,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after buying an additional 237,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $27.16 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.