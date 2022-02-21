The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.