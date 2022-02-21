The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $600,000 Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

