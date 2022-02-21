The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:UVV opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.