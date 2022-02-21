The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $63.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

