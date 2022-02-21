The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAKE. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

CAKE opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 574,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.