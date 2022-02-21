The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Boeing were worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $4.55 on Monday, reaching $209.03. 6,973,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

