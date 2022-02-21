Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,517,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,474. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

