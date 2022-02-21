Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tesla were worth $111,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

TSLA traded down $19.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $980.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a PE ratio of 174.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

