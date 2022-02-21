Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

