Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.00.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $187.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.72. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

