TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 240,768 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

