TD Securities Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $237.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

