TD Securities Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

GOLD stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,424.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 989,344 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 924,449 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,224 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,843,763 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 542,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

