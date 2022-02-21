TD Securities Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$14.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$10.01 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,414,350. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,314.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 204,917 shares worth $2,056,403.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

