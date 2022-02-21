TD Securities Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$250.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$230.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$159.44 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.