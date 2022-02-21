Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 204 ($2.76).
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 148.45 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.65.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.