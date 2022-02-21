Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 204 ($2.76).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 148.45 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.65.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble purchased 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,709.07).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.