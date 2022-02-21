T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to “Buy”

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.70 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

