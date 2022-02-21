T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $143.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,153. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.53 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

