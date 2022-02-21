swisspartners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 2.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

