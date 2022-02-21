swisspartners Ltd. Purchases 25,000 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in BioVie were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.