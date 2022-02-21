SVB Leerink Trims Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price to $39.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.71.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.