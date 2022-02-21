SVB Leerink Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $91.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.06.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546 over the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

