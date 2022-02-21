Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
