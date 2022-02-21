Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stratasys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

