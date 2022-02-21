StockNews.com Lowers Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
NYSE SEB opened at $3,607.02 on Thursday. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,099.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.
Seaboard Company Profile
