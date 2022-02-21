StockNews.com Downgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $949.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 80,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

