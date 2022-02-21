STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

