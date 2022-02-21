Step Finance Market Cap Hits $580,013.88 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $580,013.88 and $10.45 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

